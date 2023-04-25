Cookie Policy (EU)

This Cookie Policy was last updated on April 25, 2023 and applies to citizens and legal permanent residents of the European Economic Area and Switzerland.
1. Introduction
Our website, https://uknip.co.uk (hereinafter: "the website") uses cookies and other related technologies (for convenience all technologies are referred to as "cookies"). Cookies are also placed by third parties we have engaged. In the document below we inform you about the use of cookies on our website.
2. What are cookies?
A cookie is a small simple file that is sent along with pages of this website and stored by your browser on the hard drive of your computer or another device. The information stored therein may be returned to our servers or to the servers of the relevant third parties during a subsequent visit.
3. What are scripts?
A script is a piece of program code that is used to make our website function properly and interactively. This code is executed on our server or on your device.
4. What is a web beacon?
A web beacon (or a pixel tag) is a small, invisible piece of text or image on a website that is used to monitor traffic on a website. In order to do this, various data about you is stored using web beacons.
5. Cookies
5.1 Technical or functional cookies
Some cookies ensure that certain parts of the website work properly and that your user preferences remain known. By placing functional cookies, we make it easier for you to visit our website. This way, you do not need to repeatedly enter the same information when visiting our website and, for example, the items remain in your shopping cart until you have paid. We may place these cookies without your consent.
5.2 Statistics cookies
We use statistics cookies to optimize the website experience for our users. With these statistics cookies we get insights in the usage of our website. We ask your permission to place statistics cookies.
6. Placed cookies
Pagebuilder (Various)
Functional
Pagebuilder (Various)
Functional
Usage
We use Pagebuilder (Various) for website design. Read more
Sharing data
This data is not shared with third parties.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
OptinMonster
Statistics, Marketing/Tracking
OptinMonster
Statistics, Marketing/Tracking
Usage
We use OptinMonster for mailing list subscriptions. Read more
Sharing data
This data is not shared with third parties.
Statistics
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
Wistia
Statistics
Wistia
Statistics
Usage
We use Wistia for video display. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Wistia Privacy Statement.
Statistics
Name
Expiration
Function
Zopim
Functional
Zopim
Functional
Usage
We use Zopim for chat support. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Zopim Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Elementor
Statistics (anonymous)
Elementor
Statistics (anonymous)
Usage
We use Elementor for content creation. Read more
Sharing data
This data is not shared with third parties.
Statistics (anonymous)
Name
Expiration
Function
Google Ads Optimization
Marketing/Tracking
Google Ads Optimization
Marketing/Tracking
Usage
We use Google Ads Optimization for showing advertisements. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google Ads Optimization Privacy Statement.
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
Wordfence
Functional
Wordfence
Functional
Usage
We use Wordfence for security and fraud prevention. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Wordfence Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Google various services
Functional, Marketing/Tracking
Google various services
Functional, Marketing/Tracking
Usage
We use Google various services for website development. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google various services Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
Google Adsense
Marketing/Tracking
Google Adsense
Marketing/Tracking
Usage
We use Google Adsense for showing advertisements. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google Adsense Privacy Statement.
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
WooCommerce
Functional
WooCommerce
Functional
Usage
We use WooCommerce for webshop management. Read more
Sharing data
This data is not shared with third parties.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Google Analytics
Statistics
Google Analytics
Statistics
Usage
We use Google Analytics for website statistics. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Google Analytics Privacy Statement.
Matomo
Statistics (anonymous)
Matomo
Statistics (anonymous)
Usage
We use Matomo for website statistics. Read more
Sharing data
This data is not shared with third parties.
Complianz
Functional
Complianz
Functional
Usage
We use Complianz for cookie consent management. Read more
Sharing data
This data is not shared with third parties. For more information, please read the Complianz Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
CloudFlare
Functional
CloudFlare
Functional
Usage
We use CloudFlare for content distribution network (CDN) services. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the CloudFlare Privacy Statement.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Query Monitor
Functional
Query Monitor
Functional
Usage
We use Query Monitor for website development. Read more
Sharing data
This data is not shared with third parties.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Taboola
Functional
Taboola
Functional
Usage
We use Taboola for advertising. Read more
Sharing data
This data is not shared with third parties.
Functional
Name
Expiration
Function
Criteo
Marketing/Tracking
Criteo
Marketing/Tracking
Usage
We use Criteo for remarketing. Read more
Sharing data
For more information, please read the Criteo Privacy Statement.
Marketing/Tracking
Name
Expiration
Function
Purpose pending investigation
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Miscellaneous
Purpose pending investigation
Miscellaneous
Purpose pending investigation
Usage
Sharing data
Sharing of data is pending investigation
Purpose pending investigation
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
Name
Expiration
Function
7. Consent
When you visit our website for the first time, we will show you a pop-up with an explanation about cookies. As soon as you click on "Save preferences", you consent to us using the categories of cookies and plug-ins you selected in the pop-up, as described in this Cookie Policy. You can disable the use of cookies via your browser, but please note that our website may no longer work properly.
7.1 Manage your consent settings
8. Enabling/disabling and deleting cookies
You can use your internet browser to automatically or manually delete cookies. You can also specify that certain cookies may not be placed. Another option is to change the settings of your internet browser so that you receive a message each time a cookie is placed. For more information about these options, please refer to the instructions in the Help section of your browser.
Please note that our website may not work properly if all cookies are disabled. If you do delete the cookies in your browser, they will be placed again after your consent when you visit our websites again.
9. Your rights with respect to personal data
You have the following rights with respect to your personal data:
- You have the right to know why your personal data is needed, what will happen to it, and how long it will be retained for.
- Right of access: You have the right to access your personal data that is known to us.
- Right to rectification: you have the right to supplement, correct, have deleted or blocked your personal data whenever you wish.
- If you give us your consent to process your data, you have the right to revoke that consent and to have your personal data deleted.
- Right to transfer your data: you have the right to request all your personal data from the controller and transfer it in its entirety to another controller.
- Right to object: you may object to the processing of your data. We comply with this, unless there are justified grounds for processing.
To exercise these rights, please contact us. Please refer to the contact details at the bottom of this Cookie Policy. If you have a complaint about how we handle your data, we would like to hear from you, but you also have the right to submit a complaint to the supervisory authority (the Data Protection Authority).
10. Contact details
For questions and/or comments about our Cookie Policy and this statement, please contact us by using the following contact details:
UK News in Pictures
16 Kielder Grove
United Kingdom
Website: https://uknip.co.uk
Email: ku.oc.pinku@swen
Phone number: 07549775333
This Cookie Policy was synchronized with cookiedatabase.org on April 25, 2023.