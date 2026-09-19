Watch Live
  • Home
  • Travel News - UK News

CRUISE DELAYS Oasis of the Seas delayed after two passengers require urgent medical evacuations

Oasis of the Seas delayed after two passengers require urgent medical evacuations

 

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas has been delayed after two passengers required urgent medical treatment, forcing the cruise ship to turn back towards Nassau.

The medical emergencies mean the vessel is now expected to arrive at its Cape Liberty homeport in New Jersey around eight hours later than scheduled on Sunday, 20 September. The disruption has also forced changes to the ship’s next sailing, including the cancellation of a planned call at Port Canaveral.

In a letter sent to passengers, Royal Caribbean said: “As previously announced by our Captain, our medical staff determined that two of our guests needed urgent medical attention. We successfully debarked our guests so they could receive additional medical care.”

The ship had been scheduled to return to Cape Liberty at around 6am on Sunday but is now expected at approximately 2pm, with passengers beginning to disembark from around 2.30pm.

Critically ill child among medical emergencies

The precise nature of the medical emergencies has not been disclosed.

However, an announcement from the ship’s captain indicated that one of the emergencies involved a critically ill seven-year-old child.

The ship turned back towards Nassau because it was the closest location where the child could receive hospital treatment.

While Oasis of the Seas was heading back to Nassau, a second passenger was also reported to have become critically ill.

Both passengers were taken off the vessel in Nassau for further medical care. No subsequent information about their conditions has been released.

There is no information suggesting the two medical emergencies were connected.

Ship heads at full speed for New Jersey

Following the evacuations, Oasis of the Seas departed Nassau shortly before 1pm on Friday, 18 September, and began the long journey back towards New Jersey.

The captain told passengers: “We are now heading full speed towards Bayonne.”

He added that all available engines were running at full load, with the vessel travelling at around 20 to 20.5 knots.

Next cruise disrupted

The delay will have a significant knock-on effect for passengers due to board Oasis of the Seas for its next seven-night Bahamas cruise on 20 September.

Embarkation has been pushed back by around seven to eight hours, with passengers given revised arrival times and required to be onboard by 9.30pm.

The scheduled visit to Port Canaveral on Tuesday, 22 September has been cancelled, with the ship instead spending the day at sea before continuing towards the Bahamas.

Pre-paid Royal Caribbean excursions for Port Canaveral are being cancelled and refunded as onboard credit, with any remaining balance after the cruise returned to the payment card.

Royal Caribbean is also providing affected cabins with onboard credit as a goodwill gesture, ranging from $100 for inside and ocean-view cabins to $200 for suites.

Passengers on the current voyage who face disruption to independently booked flights can also seek reimbursement for eligible change fees of up to $200 for domestic flights and $400 for international flights per person, subject to documentation and review.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller during warm-up before Thai League match

ROLLOVER Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller during warm-up before Thai League match

UK News
Crossbow murderer seeks £10,000 in damages over alleged treatment by prison officers

HURTY WORDS Crossbow murderer seeks £10,000 in damages over alleged treatment by prison officers

UK News
Emotional Ed Sheeran tells fans Philadelphia concert was ‘best show of my life’ after turbulent week

FALL OUT Emotional Ed Sheeran tells fans Philadelphia concert was ‘best show of my life’ after turbulent week

UK News
Teenage motorcyclist fighting for life after collision with van in Landford

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Teenage motorcyclist fighting for life after collision with van in Landford

UK News
Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following Luton collision

FATAL INJURIES Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following Luton collision

Crime, UK News
Robot pupils helping children attend school from home or hospital

TECH INVESTMENT Robot pupils helping children attend school from home or hospital

UK News
Child rapist dies in prison just 10 months into 17-year sentenceChild rapist dies in prison just 10 months into 17-year sentence

TRULY HORRIFIC Child rapist dies in prison just 10 months into 17-year sentenceChild rapist dies in prison just 10 months into 17-year sentence

Crime, UK News
Man charged with stalking and threatening communications after police dog detention in Ash

POLICE DOG Man charged with stalking and threatening communications after police dog detention in Ash

Crime, UK News
Firefighters tackle commercial building blaze in Whitchurch as roads closed

MAJOR BLAZE Firefighters tackle commercial building blaze in Whitchurch as roads closed

UK News
Manchester Airport Hit by Flight Delays Amid Runway Closure

MAJOR DELAYS Manchester Airport Hit by Flight Delays Amid Runway Closure

Travel News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Driver jailed after speeding at 62mph before fatal Leicester collision

FATAL CRASH Driver jailed after speeding at 62mph before fatal Leicester collision

Court News, UK News
Baby girl murdered by mother’s teenage boyfriend just days after being placed on child protection register

IN CARE Baby girl murdered by mother’s teenage boyfriend just days after being placed on child protection register

Crime, UK News
Rape suspect fled Britain for Cameroon while on police bail after being allowed to keep passport

ON THE RUN Rape suspect fled Britain for Cameroon while on police bail after being allowed to keep passport

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Fire engine and emergency crews attending a collision on the M25

M25 CHAOS Woman arrested after five-vehicle M25 crash as separate collision leaves person in hospital

Crime, UK News
Vehicle fire causes delays on M25 between Swanley and Orpington

LONG DELAYS Vehicle fire causes delays on M25 between Swanley and Orpington

UK News
Yakub Miah, known as Mohammed Kazi, who was jailed for 14 years

DRUG BOSS JAILED Heroin trafficking boss ‘General Kaddafi’ jailed after five years on run

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
A59 closed after serious collision involving car and cyclist near Gargrave

LIFE CHANGING A59 closed after serious collision involving car and cyclist near Gargrave

UK News
Man charged after Telford bus driver assaulted and vehicle crashes into cars

BUS DRIVER ATTACKED Man charged after Telford bus driver assaulted and vehicle crashes into cars

Crime, UK News
Father-of-five jailed for 11 years after campaign of rape and violence against partner

RAPE CAMPAIGN Father-of-five jailed for 11 years after campaign of rape and violence against partner

Court News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live