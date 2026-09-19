Aberystwyth University student spared immediate jail over child sexual abuse and extreme images

An Aberystwyth University student caught with child sexual abuse material and extreme pornographic images has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Elisha Chikwezvero, 22, whose address was given in court as Loveland Road, Aberystwyth, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, 17 September.

Chikwezvero admitted making 79 indecent images of children between 6 September 2022 and 18 December 2024.

The collection included 45 Category A images, the most serious classification used for indecent images of children.

The court also heard Chikwezvero had downloaded material from the dark web.

The 22-year-old admitted possessing 36 extreme pornographic images involving animals, as well as possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Those offences related to material found in Aberystwyth on 17 December 2024.

Suspended prison sentence

Chikwezvero was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, meaning he will not serve the sentence immediately, provided he complies with the terms of the suspension and commits no further offence that results in its activation.

He was also ordered to undertake rehabilitation and complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.