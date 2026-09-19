Two teenagers jailed for manslaughter of 17-year-old stabbed on Old Kent Road

Two teenagers have each been sentenced to four years after being convicted of the manslaughter of 17-year-old Yeray Sanchez Morales, who died after being stabbed during an attack on Old Kent Road.

Four other teenagers and a man were also sentenced for violent offences connected with the events surrounding the attack. All of the defendants were found not guilty of murder.

Yeray and a friend were sitting outside McDonald’s on Old Kent Road at around 10.46pm on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, when they were approached by a group of young men.

Both teenagers were stabbed in front of a crowd before Yeray was kicked and struck with a bottle.

Yeray suffered nine wounds to his neck and chest and died in hospital a week later. His friend survived and told investigators they did not know why they had been targeted.

A major investigation led specialist Metropolitan Police detectives to seven boys and a man, who were aged between 15 and 20 at the time.

Mobile phone footage helped identify attackers

Detectives obtained mobile phone footage recorded by teenagers who witnessed the violence and combined it with CCTV to trace those involved.

Officers were able to follow individuals through the footage and use distinctive clothing to establish their actions during the incident.

Investigators also examined material shared on social media, including photographs of bloodied hands and knives, while voice notes provided further evidence.

One of the 16-year-olds was found to have booked a taxi to leave the area shortly after Yeray was attacked.

Forensic evidence also played a significant role, with one member of the group linked to the attack through DNA recovered from the rim of a bottle used to strike Yeray.

Two convicted of manslaughter

Andres Tapia Londono, 18, of Willan Road, Haringey, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to four years.

Christhofer Jesus Vasquez, 18, of Platts Road, Enfield, was also convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to four years. He had additionally pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and received a concurrent one-year sentence for that offence.

Isaac Ros Ramirez, 18, of Pamela Street, Hackney, and Juan Betancourt Hoyos, 21, of Mount Pleasant Road, Haringey, were convicted of violent disorder and each received a community order.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was convicted of violent disorder and sentenced to 16 months.

A second 16-year-old boy was convicted of violent disorder and given a 12-month youth rehabilitation order.

A third 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to violent disorder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a bladed article in relation to the second victim. He received a community order.

‘His whole life ahead of him’

Detective Sergeant Debbie Barge, who led the investigation, said: “Yeray was just a teenager with his whole life ahead of him. This was cruelly cut in an act of violence that deeply shocked the whole community.

“The majority of the teenagers present were horrified by what they witnessed – we would like to thank them for working closely with us to bring those responsible for justice.

“Detectives worked quickly to track down the suspects, proving their roles in and around Yeray’s death. Our thoughts remain with his family, and hope these convictions can bring them some degree of peace.”

Yeray’s mother, Elena Morales, described her son as a “sensitive, happy, polite and generous young man” who dreamed of becoming a PE teacher.

She said: “Yeray had his whole life ahead. He was in love and full of dreams and projects.”

Remembering how her son would help newly arrived students settle into school and college, she added: “That was the essence of Yeray: a person who always cared about others more than himself.”

Speaking of the devastating impact of losing him, she said: “His death has left a wound so deep that it can never heal. The sadness and pain have scarred our family and his friends forever.

“His absence is felt every day. Every birthday, every family occasion reminds us that Yeray should be there with us.”