Former soap actor wanted over fraud and money laundering arrested in Spain

A former soap actor who was wanted in the UK after being convicted of fraud and money laundering has been arrested in Spain.

Philip Barry Foster, 51, was detained by Guardia Civil officers in the Alicante area on 17 September, following efforts to trace him overseas.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) confirmed that extradition proceedings are now under way to return Foster to the UK, where he is wanted to serve an eight-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Foster was convicted following a Trading Standards investigation into a scheme targeting people who believed they could pursue careers as professional models.

Investigators found that victims were persuaded they could make money from modelling before being charged substantial sums for poor-quality digital photographs.

The photographs could not be used to secure legitimate modelling work.

Foster later jumped bail and was convicted and sentenced in his absence in February 2025. A warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest.

His case was featured as part of the NCA’s Most Wanted campaign as authorities attempted to locate him.

The agency said Foster is the fourth man featured in its recent Most Wanted campaign to be arrested and the 102nd fugitive caught since the campaign began.

Rick Jones, NCA Deputy Director International, said: “Foster’s arrest demonstrates the continued success of the Most Wanted campaign and our commitment to tracking down criminals wanted by UK law enforcement.

“I would like to recognise the dedicated work of our colleagues in the Guardia Civil who made this arrest possible. The NCA, alongside law enforcement partners will continue to do all we can to ensure fugitives are returned to face justice.”

Extradition proceedings against Foster are continuing in Spain.