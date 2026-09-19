Folkestone hotel fire being treated as suspicious as police launch investigation

A major Fire at a seafront hotel in Folkestone is now being treated as suspicious, with police saying they believe the blaze may have been started deliberately.

Kent Police were called at around 1.20am on Saturday, 19 September, following reports of a fire at a hotel in Marine Parade.

The blaze prompted a major emergency response, with Kent Fire and Rescue Service crews working through the morning to bring the fire under control.

Police officers have remained at the scene to assist with traffic management while firefighters continue their work.

Police believe fire may have been deliberate

Detectives have now launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Kent Police said enquiries are underway and officers believe the fire was caused deliberately.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Police are particularly interested in obtaining CCTV and dashcam footage recorded between 10pm on Friday, 18 September and 12.30am on Saturday, 19 September.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/155727/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.