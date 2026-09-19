Car crashes into front of house at busy Abridge junction

A car has crashed into the front of a house at a busy junction in Abridge, causing traffic disruption.

The Collision was reported at the corner of Market Place and Abridge Road, where photographs shared locally show a blue car embedded in the front of the property.

A witness who drove past the scene said the vehicle appeared to have gone through the front of the building and that its airbags had deployed.

Temporary three-way traffic lights were also reported to be operating close to the scene.

Concerns have been raised locally about the extent of the structural damage to the property and how the vehicle can be safely recovered.

There has been no official confirmation at this stage of any injuries, the circumstances leading to the collision or the extent of damage to the building.

Emergency services have been approached for further information.