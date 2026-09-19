Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

CUT OFF Seven jailed over £1m ‘P Line’ drugs operation across Black Country and Birmingham

Seven jailed over £1m ‘P Line’ drugs operation across Black Country and Birmingham

 

Seven men have been jailed for a combined more than 61 years after running a major drugs line which supplied more than £1 million worth of heroin and crack cocaine across the Black Country and Birmingham.

The operation, known as the “P Line”, supplied Class A drugs across Smethwick, Wednesbury, Walsall and Birmingham.

West Midlands Police began investigating the network in 2023 and discovered that phones controlling the line were receiving and sending thousands of calls and messages linked to the supply of drugs.

Police said the operation was so extensive that gang members worked shifts to keep the line operating for 22 hours a day, seven days a week.

Drug runners worked seven-hour shifts, with investigators establishing that dozens of kilograms of Class A drugs were sold through the network.

Seven men were arrested when officers carried out raids at a number of addresses in 2025. Several kilograms of Class A drugs and thousands of pounds in cash were seized.

Investigators identified Zuhayb Abdi as the leader of the operation, with Waqas Hussain acting as his understudy.

All seven men pleaded guilty to offences at Birmingham Crown Court before being sentenced on Wednesday 16 September.

Zuhayb Abdi, 30, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and heroin. He was jailed for seven years.

Waqas Hussain, 27, of Darlaston, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and diamorphine. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Asa Mcintosh, 21, of Wednesbury, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and diamorphine. He was jailed for nine years and nine months.

Bradley Whatmore, 25, of Wednesbury, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and diamorphine and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B cannabis. He received a sentence of 10 years and six months.

Hakeem Ali, 24, of Darlaston, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and diamorphine. He was jailed for 10 years and five months.

Quarnay Lee-Taylor, 25, of Wednesbury, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and diamorphine and received the longest sentence of the group at 12 years and seven months.

Rees Macdonald, 31, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and heroin as well as one count of kidnapping. He was jailed for six years.

Detective Sergeant Adam Buzzard, from West Midlands Police’s County Lines Taskforce, said: “This group ran a significant drugs line around the Black Country and wider area.

“They were meticulous in their planning to ensure the drug line ran all hours of the day, every day.

“However, thanks to our excellent investigative skills, we were able to identify those involved in the line and secure significant jail time for all seven.

“Drugs cause harm within communities and we’re carrying out action day in, day out, to disrupt supply lines across the region.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller during warm-up before Thai League match

ROLLOVER Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller during warm-up before Thai League match

UK News
Crossbow murderer seeks £10,000 in damages over alleged treatment by prison officers

HURTY WORDS Crossbow murderer seeks £10,000 in damages over alleged treatment by prison officers

UK News
Emotional Ed Sheeran tells fans Philadelphia concert was ‘best show of my life’ after turbulent week

FALL OUT Emotional Ed Sheeran tells fans Philadelphia concert was ‘best show of my life’ after turbulent week

UK News
Teenage motorcyclist fighting for life after collision with van in Landford

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Teenage motorcyclist fighting for life after collision with van in Landford

UK News
Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following Luton collision

FATAL INJURIES Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following Luton collision

Crime, UK News
Robot pupils helping children attend school from home or hospital

TECH INVESTMENT Robot pupils helping children attend school from home or hospital

UK News
Child rapist dies in prison just 10 months into 17-year sentenceChild rapist dies in prison just 10 months into 17-year sentence

TRULY HORRIFIC Child rapist dies in prison just 10 months into 17-year sentenceChild rapist dies in prison just 10 months into 17-year sentence

Crime, UK News
Man charged with stalking and threatening communications after police dog detention in Ash

POLICE DOG Man charged with stalking and threatening communications after police dog detention in Ash

Crime, UK News
Firefighters tackle commercial building blaze in Whitchurch as roads closed

MAJOR BLAZE Firefighters tackle commercial building blaze in Whitchurch as roads closed

UK News
Manchester Airport Hit by Flight Delays Amid Runway Closure

MAJOR DELAYS Manchester Airport Hit by Flight Delays Amid Runway Closure

Travel News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Driver jailed after speeding at 62mph before fatal Leicester collision

FATAL CRASH Driver jailed after speeding at 62mph before fatal Leicester collision

Court News, UK News
Baby girl murdered by mother’s teenage boyfriend just days after being placed on child protection register

IN CARE Baby girl murdered by mother’s teenage boyfriend just days after being placed on child protection register

Crime, UK News
Rape suspect fled Britain for Cameroon while on police bail after being allowed to keep passport

ON THE RUN Rape suspect fled Britain for Cameroon while on police bail after being allowed to keep passport

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Fire engine and emergency crews attending a collision on the M25

M25 CHAOS Woman arrested after five-vehicle M25 crash as separate collision leaves person in hospital

Crime, UK News
Vehicle fire causes delays on M25 between Swanley and Orpington

LONG DELAYS Vehicle fire causes delays on M25 between Swanley and Orpington

UK News
Yakub Miah, known as Mohammed Kazi, who was jailed for 14 years

DRUG BOSS JAILED Heroin trafficking boss ‘General Kaddafi’ jailed after five years on run

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
A59 closed after serious collision involving car and cyclist near Gargrave

LIFE CHANGING A59 closed after serious collision involving car and cyclist near Gargrave

UK News
Man charged after Telford bus driver assaulted and vehicle crashes into cars

BUS DRIVER ATTACKED Man charged after Telford bus driver assaulted and vehicle crashes into cars

Crime, UK News
Father-of-five jailed for 11 years after campaign of rape and violence against partner

RAPE CAMPAIGN Father-of-five jailed for 11 years after campaign of rape and violence against partner

Court News, Crime, UK News
Watch Live