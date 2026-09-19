Seven jailed over £1m ‘P Line’ drugs operation across Black Country and Birmingham

Seven men have been jailed for a combined more than 61 years after running a major drugs line which supplied more than £1 million worth of heroin and crack cocaine across the Black Country and Birmingham.

The operation, known as the “P Line”, supplied Class A drugs across Smethwick, Wednesbury, Walsall and Birmingham.

West Midlands Police began investigating the network in 2023 and discovered that phones controlling the line were receiving and sending thousands of calls and messages linked to the supply of drugs.

Police said the operation was so extensive that gang members worked shifts to keep the line operating for 22 hours a day, seven days a week.

Drug runners worked seven-hour shifts, with investigators establishing that dozens of kilograms of Class A drugs were sold through the network.

Seven men were arrested when officers carried out raids at a number of addresses in 2025. Several kilograms of Class A drugs and thousands of pounds in cash were seized.

Investigators identified Zuhayb Abdi as the leader of the operation, with Waqas Hussain acting as his understudy.

All seven men pleaded guilty to offences at Birmingham Crown Court before being sentenced on Wednesday 16 September.

Zuhayb Abdi, 30, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and heroin. He was jailed for seven years.

Waqas Hussain, 27, of Darlaston, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and diamorphine. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Asa Mcintosh, 21, of Wednesbury, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and diamorphine. He was jailed for nine years and nine months.

Bradley Whatmore, 25, of Wednesbury, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and diamorphine and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B cannabis. He received a sentence of 10 years and six months.

Hakeem Ali, 24, of Darlaston, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and diamorphine. He was jailed for 10 years and five months.

Quarnay Lee-Taylor, 25, of Wednesbury, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and diamorphine and received the longest sentence of the group at 12 years and seven months.

Rees Macdonald, 31, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine and heroin as well as one count of kidnapping. He was jailed for six years.

Detective Sergeant Adam Buzzard, from West Midlands Police’s County Lines Taskforce, said: “This group ran a significant drugs line around the Black Country and wider area.

“They were meticulous in their planning to ensure the drug line ran all hours of the day, every day.

“However, thanks to our excellent investigative skills, we were able to identify those involved in the line and secure significant jail time for all seven.

“Drugs cause harm within communities and we’re carrying out action day in, day out, to disrupt supply lines across the region.”