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TRIBUTES PAID Family pay tribute to man who died after assault at Liverpool Street station

Family pay tribute to man who died after assault at Liverpool Street station

 

The family of a 32-year-old man who died after being assaulted at Liverpool Street station have paid tribute to a “fun-loving, caring and kind” man who was looking forward to getting married next year.

Thomas Jewitt, 32, was attacked on a Central line platform while travelling home from Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday, 30 August.

Emergency services were called to Liverpool Street station shortly before 11pm and Thomas was taken to hospital.

He died two days later, surrounded by his family.

In a statement released through British Transport Police, his family said: “We can’t believe that Tom has been taken from us. Tom was fun-loving, caring and kind.

“He always looked out for others, and made them feel better.

“He had a successful career in affordable housing, and a bright future that was taken away from him too soon. He was excited about marrying his fiancée next year.

“Tom is deeply loved by his family, his many, many friends, and his work colleagues. We will draw what strength we can from the wonderful memories we have of Tom.”

Man charged following assault

Jeremiah Maximo, 38, of Drydock Square, Barking, has been charged in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 799 of 30 August.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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