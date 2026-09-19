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FIRST PICTURE Flowers and tributes left at scene after 28-year-old man dies following Clerkenwell stabbing

Flowers and tributes left at scene after 28-year-old man dies following Clerkenwell stabbing

 

Flowers and tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Clerkenwell as police continue a murder investigation into the death of a 28-year-old man.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Lloyd Baker Street at around 11.20pm on Wednesday, 16 September, following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found the victim suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died the following day, Thursday, 17 September.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Murder investigation under way

No arrests have been made and detectives are carrying out urgent enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Police have appealed directly to people living in the area who may have witnessed something or have information that could assist the investigation.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in the area, said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the young man who has lost his life.

“You can expect to see additional officers in the area providing visible reassurance and working with partners to keep the public safe.

“The victim was found in a residential street, and members of the public may have information of vital importance to our investigation. If you can help, please come forward.”

Additional stop-and-search powers introduced

A Section 60 order was authorised following the stabbing, giving officers enhanced powers to stop and search people and vehicles without the usual requirement for reasonable suspicion.

 

The authorisation covered the Caledonian Road, Clerkenwell and Hoxton areas from 4pm on Friday, 18 September, until 6am on Saturday, 19 September.

Additional officers were also deployed in the area to provide reassurance and support the investigation.

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 8475/16SEP.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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