Woman Dies Following Medical Episode at Bradford Shopping Centre

A woman has died after suffering a medical episode at a shopping centre in Bradford.

Emergency services were called to The Broadway Shopping Centre at around 1.12pm following reports that a woman had become seriously unwell in the food court.

Police and paramedics attended, with emergency treatment provided at the scene.

Members of the public were asked to leave the food court while paramedics worked to save the woman and to help preserve her dignity during the emergency response.

It has since been confirmed that the woman sadly died at the scene.

The incident prompted an emergency services presence at the shopping centre while the response was ongoing.

People are being urged not to share distressing images or speculation online out of respect for the woman and those affected.

The woman’s family and friends are in our thoughts following the tragic incident.