Family pay tribute to ‘loving partner and son’ Reece Salmon after fatal Clerkenwell stabbing

The family of a 28-year-old man who died after being stabbed in a residential street in Clerkenwell have paid tribute to their “loving partner and son”.

Reece Salmon, 28, was found suffering from stab wounds in Lloyd Baker Street shortly before 11.20pm on Wednesday, 16 September.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died the following day.

The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation and, as of the latest update, no arrests have been made.

In a statement, Reece’s family said: “We are utterly devastated by this loss.

“Reece was a loving partner and son, and he leaves behind many friends and loved ones.

“It is impossible to put our loss into words.”

Murder investigation continues

Forensic officers have been examining the scene in Lloyd Baker Street as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding Reece’s death.

Police also authorised a Section 60 order covering areas including Caledonian Road, Clerkenwell and Hoxton, giving officers additional stop-and-search powers.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads local policing, said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the young man who has lost his life.

“You can expect to see additional officers in the area providing visible reassurance and working with partners to keep the public safe.

“The victim was found in a residential street, and members of the public may have information of vital importance to our investigation.

“If you can help, please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 8475/16SEP.