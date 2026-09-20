Father-of-five jailed for 11 years after campaign of rape and violence against partner

AREA: Lincolnshire

A father-of-five who subjected his partner to a prolonged campaign of rape, sexual violence and physical abuse has been jailed for 11 years.

Joe Hempsall, 34, who has connections to Spalding and Lincoln, was sentenced following offences committed against the woman between 2020 and 2025.

The case involved three counts of rape as well as sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault, stalking, assault by beating and intimidation.

The court heard that Hempsall repeatedly raped and assaulted his partner, leaving her with physical injuries including bruising and cuts as well as lasting psychological trauma.

During one attack on the woman’s birthday, Hempsall raped her with such violence that she suffered internal injuries.

Some of the violence also took place in front of children. On one occasion, Hempsall assaulted his partner while a three-year-old child was present before smashing furniture inside the home.

His treatment of the woman was described as treating her “like a slave and a piece of meat.”

The court was also told that Hempsall had a previous history of violence against women.

Following the conclusion of the case, Hempsall was sentenced to 11 years in prison and will be required to remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Lincolnshire Police had previously issued a public appeal to locate Hempsall after he was wanted for breaching a court order.