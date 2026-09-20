Crossbow murderer seeks £10,000 in damages over alleged treatment by prison officers

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man with a crossbow is reportedly seeking £10,000 in damages following an incident with prison officers at HMP Manchester.

David Ball, 56, is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 27 years for the 2019 murder of Lee Atkins in Bootle.

Ball killed Mr Atkins with a crossbow following a traffic collision.

The civil claim relates to an incident at HMP Manchester in which prison officers went to Ball’s cell intending to move him to another wing amid concerns that he was bullying other prisoners for prescription medication.

Ball allegedly refused to move and threatened to burn himself with a kettle and cut himself, prompting officers to restrain him.

He claims excessive force was used during the restraint, including an allegation that officers assaulted him and caused him to lose consciousness.

Ball also alleges that after complaining he was being hurt, a prison officer responded: “Stop whining you daft c*.”**

He is now reportedly seeking around £10,000 in compensation, claiming the incident caused humiliation, amounted to an affront to his dignity and adversely affected his mental health.

The allegations against the prison officers are contested and have not been established by the court.

A justice source quoted by The Sun said: “People are furious a crossbow killer has the gall to sue us for hurty words. It is beyond belief, but we will fight it tooth and nail.”

The civil claim is due to be considered at Manchester County Court.