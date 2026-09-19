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GTA STYLE Unreal Footage Of Man Attacking Bus Driver, Stealing Bus, And Crashing It In Telford

Unreal Footage Of Man Attacking Bus Driver, Stealing Bus, And Crashing It In Telford

 

A bus driver suffered minor injuries after being assaulted before his vehicle was stolen and driven dangerously through Telford.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show the bus being driven on the wrong side of the road and colliding with several vehicles during the incident.

The driver was reportedly attacked before the bus was taken, with footage and accounts shared online claiming his beard was pulled during the assault.

Despite the violence of the incident, the bus driver is understood to have suffered only minor injuries.

Other motorists were forced to take evasive action as the bus was driven through the area before eventually coming to a stop following collisions with other vehicles.

Man arrested

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving.

He remained in police custody while enquiries continued.

Video of the incident has since been widely shared on social media.

There is currently no confirmed evidence in the information available to establish a motive for the assault, including whether the driver’s Sikh identity was a factor.

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