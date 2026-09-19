Two men convicted after trying to steal cash machine from Carlisle Morrisons

Two men have been convicted after attempting to steal a cash machine from a supermarket in Carlisle.

Tjay O’Neil, 35, and Dean Smith, 33, targeted the ATM at the Morrisons supermarket on Kingstown Road earlier this week.

Footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows the attempted theft taking place at the supermarket.

The two men were arrested and the case progressed rapidly through the criminal justice system, with both convicted within hours of the incident.

They appeared before a court the following day and pleaded guilty after prosecutors presented what the CPS described as “overwhelming evidence” against them.

The pair have been remanded ahead of sentencing.

O’Neil and Smith are due to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 14 October 2026, when they will be sentenced for the offence.