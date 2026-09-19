Kidnapper and rapist jailed for life after abducting woman from supermarket car park

A man who kidnapped a 21-year-old woman from a supermarket car park before subjecting her to repeated sexual violence has been jailed for life.

Robert English, 58, of Fiddlewood Road, Norwich, admitted six offences arising from the attack, which began in Brandon, Suffolk, on the afternoon of 14 June.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that English approached the woman in a Tesco car park and asked if she would help him load a heavy bag into his 4×4.

When the woman agreed to help, English produced a knife and ordered her into his vehicle.

He then drove her around 20 miles to a mobile home he owned in Hockwold, where she was held against her will.

The court heard English subjected the woman to repeated sexual violence while she was being detained.

She was sexually assaulted twice and raped twice before eventually being released.

English pleaded guilty to kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual assault, assault by penetration and two counts of rape.

Sentencing was delayed while a probation report was prepared to assess the danger he posed to the public.

Judge Neil McKittrick described the abduction as a carefully planned attack on a young woman who had simply agreed to help somebody who appeared to need assistance.

The judge said English had exploited the woman’s good nature before kidnapping her in frightening circumstances.

English was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Following his guilty pleas, the judge set a minimum term of seven-and-a-half years before he can be considered for release on parole.

A life sentence does not mean English will automatically be released after serving the minimum term. Any release would be subject to a decision by the Parole Board based on whether he was considered safe to be released.

The judge also commended the victim for the strength of character she had shown in dealing with the ordeal.