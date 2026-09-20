Murder investigation launched after e-bike rider dies following Luton collision

A murder investigation has been launched after a man riding an e-bike died following a Collision in Luton.

Police were called to Dallow Road shortly after 10.50pm on Friday following reports of a road traffic collision.

Officers found a man with serious injuries who was believed to have been struck by a vehicle while riding an e-bike. He died a short time later.

A man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Detective Inspector Andrew Moralee said: “This was an awful incident which has sadly cost a man his life.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family who have lost a loved one in such dreadful circumstances.

“Please refrain from sharing any such footage and instead contact police.

“It could also form part of vital evidence in our investigation.”

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have footage or other information connected with the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police through the force’s website or provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers.