Police appeal to find missing Dartford man believed to be in Gravesend

Police have launched an appeal for information to help find a 63-year-old man who has gone missing from Dartford and is believed to have links to Gravesend.

Stephen Baker was last seen getting onto a bus in the Darenth Wood Road area of Dartford at around 11.50am on Wednesday, 16 September 2026.

Kent Police said Stephen has links to Gravesend and officers are appealing for information about his whereabouts.

He is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall and of slim build.

When he was last seen, Stephen was wearing a grey jumper and brown shorts.

Anyone with critical information about his whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 16-0559.

Other information can be reported to Kent Police by calling 101 or through the force’s online live chat service.