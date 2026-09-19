Danny Tommo has warned that if the deep state cannot remove him through legal means, they may resort to an assassination in a car crash, similar to how the government killed Princess Diana. He claims the powers that be are “out to get him.”

Tommo, who is known for his online platform, Patriot Platform, has expressed his concerns about being targeted by the deep state. He suggested that if other methods fail, the government might use a car crash as a way to eliminate him.

Tommo’s comments were made in response to growing paranoia among users about potential threats from the government. He criticized the idea of the deep state being “too powerful” and warned that his followers could be targeted if anything goes wrong with his car.

Despite his warnings, Tommo remains confident that he is not in immediate danger from the deep state. He also noted that he has Shabana Mahmood, a well-known figure, feeding him paranoia, which may help him stay alert.