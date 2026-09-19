Child rapist dies in prison just 10 months into 17-year sentenceChild rapist dies in prison just 10 months into 17-year sentence

A convicted child rapist who sexually abused young boys has died in prison around 10 months into a 17-year sentence, an inquest has heard.

Antony Busfield, 84, died at HMP Stafford after becoming acutely unwell.

The retired architect had been jailed at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court after admitting a series of serious sexual offences against children.

An inquest heard that Busfield had several existing medical conditions, including significant heart disease.

South Staffordshire Coroner Andrew Haigh concluded that Busfield died from natural causes.

The coroner said a post-mortem examination had not been necessary because clinicians were already aware of his medical conditions.

Police and the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman investigated the circumstances of his death because it occurred while he was in custody.

Boys abused at Staffordshire farm

At Busfield’s sentencing, the court heard he had abused boys at his farm in Longsdon, Staffordshire, exposing his victims to pornography and directing them to participate in sexual activity.

Busfield, formerly of Sutherland Road, Longsdon, pleaded guilty to raping a child under 13 and numerous other child sexual offences.

His convictions included four counts each of causing a child to watch a sexual act, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and sexually assaulting a child under 13.

He also admitted to sexual activity with a child and attempted sexual activity with a child.

The NSPCC previously described Busfield’s crimes as “truly horrific”.