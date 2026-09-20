A59 closed after serious collision involving car and cyclist near Gargrave

A major road in North Yorkshire has been closed while emergency services deal with a serious Collision involving a car and a cyclist.

The A59 is currently closed between Broughton and the Gargrave Road roundabout following the collision at around 5.30pm today, Sunday 20 September.

Emergency services are at the scene, and the road is expected to remain closed for some time while they deal with the incident.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

No further details about the condition of those involved have been released at this stage.