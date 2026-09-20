Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller during warm-up before Thai League match

Former Premier League footballer Andros Townsend escaped serious injury after being knocked down by a pitch roller while warming up ahead of a match in Thailand.

The 35-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Everton winger was preparing for PT Prachuap’s match against Pattani when the unusual incident happened.

Footage shared on social media appears to show Townsend being struck from behind by the small roller before falling to the ground as the vehicle passed over his legs.

Despite the alarming scenes, Townsend reportedly suffered only minor superficial injuries to his thigh.

Remarkably, he was still able to take part in the match, coming on as a substitute as PT Prachuap won 3-0.

Townsend later made light of his close encounter by sharing footage of the incident on Instagram.

He joked: “It turns out Stoke away wasn’t so bad after all.”

Townsend moved to Thailand in 2025 after a career in English football which included spells with Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Everton and Luton Town.

The former England international has previously spoken about the extensive changes he has made to his diet, recovery and lifestyle in an effort to prolong his playing career.