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FATAL CRASH Driver jailed after speeding at 62mph before fatal Leicester collision

Driver jailed after speeding at 62mph before fatal Leicester collision

 

A motorist who was travelling at more than 20mph above the speed limit before causing a Collision which killed a 74-year-old man has been jailed.

Aaron Singh-Dhillon, 31, was driving a Volkswagen Golf at around 62mph in a 40mph limit on the A47 Hinckley Road when he collided with a Suzuki Alto being driven by David Hold in September 2023.

Mr Hold was at the junction with Avery Hill and had begun pulling onto Hinckley Road when Singh-Dhillon approached at excessive speed.

An investigation by Leicestershire Police‘s Serious Collision Investigation Unit established that Singh-Dhillon was travelling at around 62mph as he approached the junction and was still travelling at approximately 45mph when his Golf struck the Suzuki.

Mr Hold was taken to hospital but suffered a cardiac arrest and died shortly afterwards.

His partner, who was a passenger in the Suzuki, suffered serious injuries.

In a statement, Mr Hold’s family said: “David was a loving dad, twin brother, brother to an older sister, grandad and great-grandad.

“He was tragically taken too soon and will be missed greatly. He leaves behind ever-lasting memories and a loving family.”

Singh-Dhillon, of Hill Field in Oadby, pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court in August to causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

On Friday, 18 September, he returned to the same court and was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years and will have to pass an extended driving test before being permitted to drive again.

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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