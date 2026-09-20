Vehicle fire causes delays on M25 between Swanley and Orpington

Motorists are facing delays on the M25 following a vehicle Fire on the clockwise carriageway this evening.

The incident has been reported between Junction 3 for Swanley and Junction 4 for Orpington, with traffic in the area moving slowly.

A 40mph restriction is in place while crews deal with the incident.

Firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue Service are understood to be attending the scene.

Drivers approaching the area are advised to take care and expect delays.

There has been no confirmed information at this stage regarding any injuries or the circumstances surrounding the fire.