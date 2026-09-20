Sheffield man ordered to repay more than £91,000 after spending mistaken online marketplace refund

A Sheffield man who went on a spending spree after an online marketplace mistakenly paid hundreds of thousands of pounds into his account has been ordered to repay more than £91,000.

South Yorkshire Police said Simon Jackson listed an item for £10 million in 2021 before claiming the sale had been completed away from the platform.

A seller’s fee of £300,245 was due to be cancelled, but an error instead resulted in the money being paid into Jackson’s account.

Police said Jackson, 50, of Foxwood Avenue, Sheffield, realised the payment had been made in error but moved the money between accounts and later closed the account that originally received the funds.

Investigators found that he then embarked on a two-month spending spree, purchasing items including a high-performance car engine, jewellery and a £3,500 Louis Vuitton bag. He also gave substantial sums of cash to friends.

Jackson was jailed for 12 months in 2024 after a jury convicted him of retaining a wrongful credit.

Following a financial investigation by South Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit, Sheffield Crown Court ruled on 11 September that Jackson had benefited by £350,000 from his offending.

He has now been ordered to repay £91,438 within three months.

If the money is not paid within the deadline, Jackson faces a default prison sentence of three years.