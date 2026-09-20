An uninsured driver who killed a 21-year-old woman and seriously injured her friend after striking them on a pavement in Sutton Coldfield has been jailed.

Natasha Thorp and her friend were walking along Brassington Avenue shortly before midnight on 22 August last year when they were hit by a Toyota Corolla driven by Saleh Hassan.

Emergency crews and members of the public tried to save Natasha, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her friend suffered serious injuries to her legs.

Hassan, 20, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured during a hearing on 21 July.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, 18 September, he was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 years and eight months.