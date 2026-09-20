13-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after suspected stabbing on Eastbourne seafront

A 13-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after suffering injuries consistent with a stabbing during an incident on Eastbourne seafront.

Emergency services were called to Grand Parade, near the junctions with Elms Avenue and Cavendish Place, at around 5.10pm on Sunday, 20 September.

Sussex Police said the teenager was found with injuries consistent with having been stabbed and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are now working to identify and locate a group of young people who were reportedly seen leaving the area following the incident.

An increased police presence will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out and to provide reassurance to the community.

Sussex Police said: “There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are completed and to provide reassurance.

“Witnesses or anyone with information, such as CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information or footage which could assist the investigation should contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1096 of 20.09.