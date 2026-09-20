Crime scene investigators called to Wibsey shop amid reports of possible robbery

Crime scene investigators have been called to a shop in Wibsey this evening following an incident which has prompted a police response.

Officers are at the Park & Shop on St Helena Road, where forensic investigators have been seen examining the scene.

Local residents have reported that a robbery may have taken place. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed by West Yorkshire Police, and the circumstances surrounding the police presence remain unclear.

Officers remain at the premises while enquiries continue.

West Yorkshire Police has been approached for further information.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant photos or video from the St Helena Road area is encouraged to get in touch.