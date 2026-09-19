Man charged with stalking and threatening communications after police dog detention in Ash

A man has been charged with a series of offences after allegedly fleeing from police officers in Ash before being detained by a police dog unit.

Chaz Parker, 35, of Reigate, was arrested following an incident on 17 September.

He has since been charged with stalking, breaching a restraining order, sending a communication threatening death or serious harm, and obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway by an unlawful act.

Parker appeared before Guildford Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, 22 October.

The charges are allegations and Parker has not been convicted of the offences.