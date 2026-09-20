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DRUG BOSS JAILED Heroin trafficking boss ‘General Kaddafi’ jailed after five years on run

Yakub Miah, known as Mohammed Kazi, who was jailed for 14 years

A drug trafficker who spent more than five years on the run before being arrested in Ireland has been jailed for 14 years.

Yakub Miah, 53, also known as Mohammed Kazi, played a central role in a conspiracy which brought 20kg of heroin from Birmingham to Leeds during the first Covid lockdown.

West Yorkshire Police said Miah used the name “General Kaddafi” while exchanging encrypted messages with another conspirator. One message contained a photograph showing drugs stacked inside his flat at Newton Park Court in Leeds.

Detectives also connected Miah to a suspected drugs handover monitored in Allerton Park, Leeds, on 31 May 2020. A taxi which had travelled from Leicester was stopped a short time later in Regent Street, where officers recovered 2kg of heroin.

Miah was arrested in Leeds in July 2020 and released on bail, but fled the UK and was subsequently charged in his absence.

Further searches at his Leeds flat in May 2021 uncovered cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

After investigators traced him to Ireland, Miah was arrested by gardaí in January 2026 and extradited to the UK the following month.

He was convicted of conspiracy to supply heroin involving the 20kg shipment, a further conspiracy relating to the onward supply of 2kg of heroin, and possession with intent to supply cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

Miah, formerly of Great North Road in Micklefield, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Friday to 14 years in prison.

Police praise international operation

Detective Inspector Chris Rukin, who led the investigation, described Miah as a key figure in a major criminal operation responsible for moving a substantial quantity of heroin into Leeds.

He said Miah had attempted to evade justice by leaving the country, but determined work by the investigation team and assistance from authorities in Ireland ensured he was returned to face court proceedings.

Police said the supply of Class A drugs drives wider offending and serious violence while causing significant harm to users, their families and communities.

Other men sentenced

Two other men linked to the conspiracy were sentenced in 2025.

Ali Hussain, 36, of Sunrise Court in Bradford, received seven years and five months after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in connection with transporting the 20kg shipment from Birmingham to Leeds.

Shafiqul Islam Ali, 45, formerly of Grafton Street in Bradford, was sentenced in his absence to 14 years after being convicted of conspiracy to supply 2kg of heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property relating to cash recovered from his address.

A warrant remains outstanding for Ali’s arrest. Police continue to appeal for information that could help locate him.

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