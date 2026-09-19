New Lucy Letby documentary to question prosecution case with fresh expert testimony and whistleblower claims

A new documentary examining the case of convicted child killer Lucy Letby is set to air on Channel 5, promising fresh expert testimony and evidence from an anonymous hospital insider.

Lucy Letby: Scapegoat? Will be broadcast on Monday, 21 September at 10pm and examines whether alternative explanations for the deaths and collapses at the Countess of Chester Hospital were sufficiently considered.

Letby, 36, is serving 15 whole-life orders after being convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others during 2015 and 2016. She has maintained her innocence, and attempts to overturn her convictions through the Court of Appeal have been rejected.

Documentary examines alternative explanations

The programme, produced in partnership with The Sun, is presented as an investigation into the medical and circumstantial evidence underpinning the prosecution case.

Investigative journalist Rob Pattinson examines whether problems within the neonatal unit and wider hospital could provide alternative explanations for some of the incidents attributed to Letby.

The programme includes new testimony, expert analysis and evidence from an anonymous insider, according to promotional material for the documentary.

A medical expert is also said to challenge elements of the expert evidence presented during the prosecution case and offer a different interpretation of some of the clinical events.

The claims made in the documentary do not themselves overturn or alter Letby’s convictions, which remain in force.

Case remains under scrutiny

Questions surrounding the medical evidence in Letby’s case have continued to attract scrutiny since her convictions, with supporters of Letby arguing that some of the deaths and deteriorations could have had natural or clinical explanations.

The new documentary focuses on whether institutional problems within the hospital may have been overlooked as investigators concentrated on Letby.

Those arguments remain contested, and Letby’s convictions currently stand.

Lucy Letby: Scapegoat? will air on 5 at 10pm on Monday, 21 September and will also be available to stream.