Pilot whale found dead as pod remains in Thames Estuary

A pilot whale has been found dead as authorities continue efforts to protect a pod which remains in the Thames Estuary.

Teams from the Port of London Authority (PLA), British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) and the Coastguard attended the estuary yesterday evening after receiving concerns about a whale which had become separated from the pod and appeared to be unwell.

During the operation, teams discovered two whales — one dead and another still alive.

The surviving whale refloated on the incoming tide after darkness fell and moved into deeper water, where it was hoped it would be able to rejoin the rest of the pod.

The dead whale was identified as a female measuring approximately three metres in length, around the size at which pilot whales reach maturity.

The PLA said it was working with BDMLR, zoologists and the local council to arrange for the animal to be recovered.

Teams returned to the Thames on Saturday morning to continue monitoring the remaining whales and attempt to encourage the pod back towards the sea.

Authorities have again urged members of the public and river users to stay away from the whales, warning that approaching them could cause additional distress or put the animals at further risk.

The PLA said: “We are back on the river with the BDMLR this morning, doing all we can to protect the whales and hopefully encourage them back to the sea.”

It added: “We remake our request for people to stay away from the whales to avoid adding distress or risk to them.”

The operation remains ongoing.