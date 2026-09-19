Liverpool drug supplier jailed after £81,000 cash and cocaine, MDMA and ketamine seized

A drug supplier who used the encrypted EncroChat network to run a commercial-scale operation has been jailed for nine years and nine months.

Josh Smith, 29, was arrested on 24 February 2026 following an investigation by the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership, a joint National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police team.

Officers searching Smith’s Liverpool home discovered bags containing cocaine, MDMA and ketamine alongside £81,000 in cash.

Most of the money was found inside a hallway cupboard.

Investigators also seized two Rolex watches and more than £100,000 worth of designer goods.

EncroChat messages exposed drugs operation

The investigation linked Smith to the EncroChat handle “Frostyfirm” after officers examined thousands of messages obtained during the international operation targeting the encrypted communications platform.

Messages showed Smith had supplied 8kg of cocaine, 6kg of heroin and 24kg of cannabis resin, with the NCA estimating the total value of drugs he supplied at around £500,000.

Despite the anonymity offered by EncroChat, investigators were able to identify Smith using details he revealed in his messages.

These included references to his age, his brother and a company operated by his mother.

A photograph of his television provided another clue, revealing the PlayStation username “Josh-Smith-1878”.

Smith pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, cannabis resin, MDMA and ketamine, as well as possession of criminal property.

He was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison on Thursday, 18 September.

Jon Hughes, co-head of the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership, said: “This investigation began with thousands of anonymised messages which officers painstakingly examined, identifying a commercial-scale drugs enterprise being run by Josh Smith.

“Smith had been happily supplying harmful, violence-fuelling drugs while living a life of luxury from profits, but thanks to the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership he’s now behind bars.”