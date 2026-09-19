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MAJOR BLAZE Firefighters tackle commercial building blaze in Whitchurch as roads closed

Firefighters tackle commercial building blaze in Whitchurch as roads closed

 

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a commercial building in Whitchurch, with a large emergency service response and road closures in place.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the incident at premises off Micheldever Road.

Significant amounts of smoke are being generated by the fire, with motorists being warned that visibility on surrounding roads may be affected.

Road closures have been put in place while emergency crews deal with the incident, and people are being asked to avoid the area where possible.

Residents living nearby have also been advised to close their doors and windows while the fire remains ongoing.

The fire service said: “We’re currently tackling a fire involving a commercial building off Micheldever Road in Whitchurch.

“There is a large emergency service presence in the area, along with significant amounts of smoke.

“Road closures are now in place. Please avoid the area where possible and take extra care if travelling on local roads, as visibility may be affected.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, and there has been no information released at this stage about any injuries.

Further updates are expected as firefighters continue to deal with the incident.

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