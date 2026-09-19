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MAJOR DELAYS Manchester Airport Hit by Flight Delays Amid Runway Closure

Manchester Airport Hit by Flight Delays Amid Runway Closure

Manchester Airport experienced widespread flight delays on Saturday following the temporary closure of one of its two runways for routine maintenance. The closure, which affected departures from and to the airport, resulted in average delays of around 50 minutes for departing flights, according to travel data provider Inrix.

The airport spokesperson confirmed the closure was carried out to allow “routine maintenance” to take place, though some reports have referred to a “hole in the runway” as the cause of the disruption. The closure did not halt operations entirely but significantly reduced available capacity, particularly during periods of heavy traffic.

Delays were not confined to a single flight, with numerous departures affected and some cancellations reported. Inrix noted that disruption can spread rapidly once runway capacity is reduced, as knock-on effects to aircraft, crews, and airport slots can carry through to later flights operated by the same aircraft.

The cause of the closure was not fully confirmed, with Manchester Airport stating the reason was only for “routine maintenance.” Reports suggesting a “hole in the runway” appear to stem from traffic-data reporting rather than an official statement from the airport itself.

Separately, the disruption comes just days after NATS, the UK’s air traffic control provider, confirmed a major nationwide outage on 8 September was caused by a software defect in its flight-data system. That earlier incident led to more than 2,000 flight cancellations and widespread delays across the UK. NATS has stated the Manchester runway issue is unrelated to that software failure, indicating it was a separate, localised operational problem.

Manchester Airport handles hundreds of aircraft movements daily and serves more than 200 destinations, making it one of the UK’s busiest airports. The temporary loss of a single runway can have a disproportionately large impact during busy periods, as there is limited spare capacity to absorb resulting delays.

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