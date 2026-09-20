Convicted child sex offender released after eight years and living in Mansfield

A convicted child sex offender who groomed and repeatedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl has been released from prison after serving around eight years of a nine-and-a-half-year sentence.

Gareth Napier was jailed at Lincoln Crown Court in 2017 after pleading guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a child.

Napier, who was 33 at the time of his conviction, had groomed the schoolgirl before sexually abusing her repeatedly over a period of several weeks.

The offences came to light after the girl confided in a family member, who contacted police.

During the subsequent investigation, Napier attempted to pressure the victim into withdrawing her allegations. He contacted her through multiple social media accounts and sent threatening messages demanding that she drop the case.

Napier was living in Lincoln when the offences were committed but was originally from Mansfield.

He was released from prison last year after serving approximately eight years of his sentence and is now reported to be living in Mansfield.

Information supplied to UKNIP indicates he is staying at a flat near Oak Tree Primary School. There is no suggestion that his proximity to the school breaches any licence, court order or other restriction, and UKNIP has not independently confirmed the conditions applying to him following his release.

Napier is also reported to use Facebook accounts under the names Gareth Moore and Gaz Moore.

His victim cannot be identified because victims of sexual offences are entitled to lifelong anonymity under UK law.