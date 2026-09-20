Teenage motorcyclist fighting for life after collision with van in Landford

A 17-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition in hospital following a serious Collision involving a motorcycle and a van in Landford.

The teenager was riding a Yamaha YZF125 motorcycle southbound along the B3079 Lyndhurst Road when it was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van at around 11.20am on Saturday, 19 September.

Wiltshire Police said the collision happened at the crossroads with New Road and Forest Road.

The Ford Transit was attempting to cross the B3079 onto Forest Road when the collision occurred.

The 17-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where she remains in a life-threatening condition.

Officers from Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team are now appealing for witnesses.

They would particularly like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage showing the collision or either vehicle in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting log 124, or email [email protected].