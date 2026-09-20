Rape suspect fled Britain for Cameroon while on police bail after being allowed to keep passport

A landlord suspected of rape is being sought by police after reportedly leaving Britain for Cameroon while on bail and still in possession of his passport.

Ndumbe Achile Ndumbe, 41, is believed to have flown from Manchester Airport to Cameroon in January after previously being arrested on suspicion of rape by Greater Manchester Police. He has not been charged with or convicted of rape and remains under investigation.

Ndumbe was arrested in July 2024, when officers seized electronic devices including a mobile phone, laptop and camcorder. According to the report, examination of the devices led investigators to consider possible sexual offences involving other women and widen their investigation.

Despite evidence that he had previously travelled between Britain and Cameroon, he was reportedly allowed to retain his passport while on police bail. A source close to the investigation claimed he should not have been permitted to leave the country while under investigation.

Police are understood to be working with authorities in Cameroon in an effort to locate Ndumbe and return him to Britain.

The case comes alongside separate findings concerning Ndumbe’s property and benefit affairs.

He managed six houses in multiple occupation across Greater Manchester, including two properties in Leigh which were operated without the required HMO licences. Financial penalties totalling £26,486 were imposed, with the First-tier Tribunal upholding the fines after finding beyond reasonable doubt that licensing offences had been committed.

Separate investigations found that Ndumbe had not fully declared his assets when applying for housing benefit. The Department for Work and Pensions subsequently obtained a proceeds of crime order seeking to recover £180,000 in benefit payments.

The report also cites sources claiming Ndumbe had been receiving up to £200 a month in Personal Independence Payment while abroad. However, the DWP declined to confirm whether he continued receiving PIP after leaving Britain.

Greater Manchester Police said: “Detectives investigating reports of rape have arrested a suspect who remains under investigation and inquiries are actively continuing.”

The force added that specialist agencies continue to provide support to the alleged victims.