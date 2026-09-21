Carnival cruise passenger missing after going overboard during voyage from Mexico to California

A search was launched after a male passenger went overboard from a Carnival Cruise Line ship while it was sailing from Mexico to Southern California.

The incident happened aboard Carnival Panorama during a voyage from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to Long Beach, California, Carnival confirmed.

Carnival said the ship’s team began search and investigation procedures after being notified that a guest was missing. CCTV footage was reviewed and both the US and Mexican Coast Guards were notified.

According to a separate report cited in the source, the man had been travelling with relatives, who initially searched for him before contacting guest services. The passenger was reportedly paged at around 10.30am, before surveillance footage was reviewed.

Carnival Panorama turned around at approximately 2pm on Saturday and searched the surrounding waters before eventually resuming its journey towards Long Beach at around 4.30pm.

The man’s identity has not been released and his status remained unknown as of Sunday. Carnival said it was providing support to relatives who had been travelling with him.

Passengers aboard the ship were informed of the search, while a small remembrance area was later created on board where people left messages and prayers for the missing man’s family and friends.

Carnival Panorama subsequently continued its voyage to Long Beach, with the circumstances surrounding the incident still under investigation.