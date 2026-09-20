Isle of Wight man released after jail sentence over serious injuries to four-week-old baby

A man jailed after a four-week-old baby suffered a catalogue of serious injuries on the Isle of Wight has been released from prison.

McCauley Silverthorne, from Newport, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison in 2023 after being convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

The infant suffered a total of 29 fractures, including four fractures to the legs and 25 involving the ribs.

The baby also sustained serious head injuries, which were said to have created a risk of long-term health problems.

Medical experts concluded that the injuries were non-accidental.

Silverthorne did not provide an explanation for how the baby came to suffer the injuries.

He has now been released after serving part of the five-and-a-half-year sentence imposed in 2023.