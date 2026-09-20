Driver reportedly flees on foot after crash in Clayton

Emergency services have been called to a crash on Pasture Lane in Clayton following reports that a driver left the scene on foot.

The Collision involved a vehicle on Pasture Lane, with reports from the scene suggesting the driver allegedly fled following the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet clear and it has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has photographs, video or dashcam footage from the area, is encouraged to get in touch.

This is a developing story and further information will be added when available.