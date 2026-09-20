Friend left devastated after remains of missing mum Joanne Sheen found nearly seven years later

A close friend of missing mother Joanne Sheen has spoken of her devastation after human remains discovered in Feltham were confirmed as those of the woman who disappeared nearly seven years ago.

Joanne, affectionately known to friends as “Little Jo”, had been missing for years before remains were discovered in shrubland near Padstow Walk on the evening of 12 August.

The discovery followed a large grass fire in the area a week earlier. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters had tackled a blaze affecting approximately two hectares of shrubland on 5 August.

Joanne’s friend Rachel, who had known her since 2003, said confirmation of the discovery was “absolutely devastating”.

She said: “It’s something that everybody’s heavily anticipated, and you kind of get yourself ready and prepare yourself for it. But nothing could prepare you for that, nothing at all.”

Rachel said the years without answers had been particularly difficult for Joanne’s three daughters, adding that two have since become mothers themselves.

Remembering her friend, Rachel described Joanne as a devoted mother with a “wicked sense of humour” who would always try to help those around her.

She said: “She was just lovely, she’d do anything for you. If you needed to nip to the shop, she’d stay and watch the children.”

Rachel added: “If you needed to borrow some money, and all she had was £5 in her pocket until the next income support payment dropped, she’d lend it to you.”

The confirmation of Joanne’s identity has brought an end to years of uncertainty over her whereabouts, while the circumstances surrounding her death remain the subject of a police investigation.