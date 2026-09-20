Birmingham domestic abuser jailed after threatening to murder wife during attack

A Birmingham man has been jailed after repeatedly attacking his wife during a campaign of domestic abuse which ended with him threatening to murder her.

Rayan Mughal assaulted Mariyyah Raees on several occasions before the final attack on 8 October 2025, when she secretly recorded what was happening.

Birmingham Crown Court heard the 27-year-old, from Sparkbrook, struck Ms Raees’ head against a sofa, seized her by the throat and repeatedly punched her.

During the recording, Mughal could be heard threatening to murder his wife and demanding that she acknowledge him.

Ms Raees told the court she believed she was going to lose her life during the attack and was desperate to survive.

Mughal pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm, strangulation and making threats to kill.

He was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison.

The court also imposed a seven-year restraining order prohibiting Mughal from contacting Ms Raees.