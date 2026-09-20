Gloucester man banned from keeping animals for life after beating pet dog

A Gloucester man has been banned from keeping animals for life after attacking his pet dog.

Paul Fowler, 40, of Matson, appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The case began after members of the public reported seeing Fowler beating an English Bull Terrier in Matson on 15 September.

Police seized the animal and arranged for it to be examined by a vet, who found additional injuries believed to have resulted from abuse.

After details of the incident were made public, another witness contacted officers and said she had seen Fowler assaulting the same dog several months earlier in Kings Walk.

Gloucestershire Police said investigators obtained evidence from six witnesses during the case.

At a sentencing hearing on 1 June, magistrates imposed a two-month prison term suspended for 12 months. Fowler was also prohibited from keeping animals for the rest of his life.

The suspended sentence includes conditions which he must follow throughout the operational period.

The English Bull Terrier was taken into police care under the Animal Welfare Act and was rehomed at Christmas with a family experienced in looking after dogs.

A police spokesperson said officers hoped the outcome showed that cruelty towards animals would not be tolerated in Gloucestershire.