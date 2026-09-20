Police stop luxury car convoy on M6 over illegal plates and dangerous window tints

A convoy of luxury cars caught the attention of traffic officers on the M6 for all the wrong reasons.

Staffordshire Police’s Roads Crime Team stopped the high-value vehicles after identifying illegal number plates and window tints which officers described as dangerous.

Despite the value and appearance of the cars, police made clear that the same road-safety and vehicle-construction laws apply to every motorist.

The force said: “There are no free passes based on your vehicle type or cost.”

The cars may have been turning heads on the motorway, but one of those heads belonged to a Roads Crime Team officer.

Police have not released further details about the drivers or any penalties imposed.