Urgent search for two vulnerable boys missing after boarding bus in Thamesmead

An urgent search is under way for two young boys who have been reported missing after they were last seen boarding a bus in Thamesmead.

Daniel, 12, and Luke, 11, were reported missing by their family on Sunday, 20 September, with police informed of their disappearance.

According to a family appeal shared on social media, the boys were last seen around three hours before the appeal was posted and are described by relatives as “extremely vulnerable children.”

They were reportedly last seen in Thamesmead boarding an SL11 bus believed to be travelling towards the O2.

Their family said they are extremely worried and have urged people across London to share the appeal in an effort to locate them.

The Metropolitan Police advises that 999 should be called when a missing person is a young child or is considered vulnerable to harm. (met.police.uk)

Anyone who sees Daniel or Luke, or who has information suggesting they may be in immediate danger, should call 999 and inform police that the boys have already been reported missing.

At the time of publication, UKNIP has not independently verified further details of the boys’ disappearance or located a public Metropolitan Police appeal naming them.