A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in his 40s in Solihull.

West Midlands Police were called to reports of disorder in Shustoke Road shortly before 9.25pm on Saturday, 19 September.

Officers found a seriously injured man in the street. Despite efforts at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

His loved ones are being supported by specially trained officers.

Following enquiries, police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

A 35-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remained in police custody for questioning.

A police presence continues in the area while detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police through Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 4776 of 19 September 2026.

Anyone arrested or accused of an offence is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.