Air traffic control technical issue causes flight delays across northern England and Scotland

Flights across parts of the UK are facing disruption this morning after a technical issue at an air traffic control centre in Scotland.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) confirmed it is investigating a problem at its Prestwick centre, with air traffic restrictions introduced while engineers work to resolve the fault.

The restrictions are affecting flights in northern England and Scotland, with passengers warned they could face delays.

NATS said air traffic regulations had been put in place to manage demand and maintain safety while the technical problem is investigated.

A NATS spokesperson said: “We are investigating a technical issue at our Prestwick centre in Scotland.”

Engineers are on site working to identify and resolve the problem.

NATS has stressed that the incident is unrelated to the technical problems experienced earlier this month.

The organisation apologised to passengers affected by the disruption and advised anyone due to fly to check directly with their airline for the latest information about their flight.

The incident was confirmed shortly before 9.50am on Monday, 21 September and remains a developing situation.

Further information on the scale of the disruption and the airports and flights affected is expected.