Police warn public not to approach man who absconded from HMP Sudbury

Police are appealing for information after a 48-year-old prisoner absconded from HMP Sudbury.

Derbyshire Constabulary said Robert Maxfield left the open prison on Saturday morning.

He is known to have links to the Birmingham and Dudley areas.

Maxfield was jailed in 2011 for several offences, including causing death by dangerous driving, and had been serving part of his sentence at HMP Sudbury.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall and of medium build, with brown hair.

Police have warned members of the public not to approach him.

Anyone who sees Maxfield or has information about his whereabouts should contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 513 of 18 September.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.